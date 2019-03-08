Dominican chef Maria Marte, winner of two Michelin-stars, poses for the photographer during an interview granted to Agencia EFE in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 4, 2019 (issued on March 8 2019). EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican Maria Marte, who went from dishwasher at Madrid's Club Allard to executive chef at that same restaurant in 2013, criticized the machismo culture that still prevails in the fine dining industry and the difficulties that women have in combining their family duties with their jobs.

The 40-year-old chef - who returned last year to the Dominican Republic after spending almost 16 years abroad and leaving the kitchen of Club Allard, which received two Michelin stars under her management - said in an interview with EFE that the "role of women in fine dining is a shame, because everything is a matter of machismo."