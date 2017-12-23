Choi Soon-sil, the central figure in ousted President Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, 14 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., enters Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2017, to stand trial for alleged bribery related to the merger of two of Samsung's affiliates involving former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP -- ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Former President Park Geun-hye (C) is escorted to a courtroom in Seoul, South Korea, 25 August 2017, to stand trial on alleged bribery, abuse of power and leaks of government secrets. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

The "female Rasputin" corruption case rocked South Korea in 2017 with the impeachment and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye, which later led to a snap election and raised questions over the inner workings of the country's economic establishment.

The saga started when a simple electronic tablet was found in the fall of 2016. The discovery showed the massive influence that Park's close friend Choi Soon-sil - the so-called "female Rasputin" - exercised over the president and her policies despite not holding an official position.