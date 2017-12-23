The "female Rasputin" corruption case rocked South Korea in 2017 with the impeachment and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye, which later led to a snap election and raised questions over the inner workings of the country's economic establishment.
The saga started when a simple electronic tablet was found in the fall of 2016. The discovery showed the massive influence that Park's close friend Choi Soon-sil - the so-called "female Rasputin" - exercised over the president and her policies despite not holding an official position.