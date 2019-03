An Egyptian woman uses female Fyonka ("bow") new taxi application that is similar to ride-hailing giant Uber, in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/CARLES GRAU SIVERA

Influenced by their lives abroad in London and the rights women in the United Kingdom enjoy, two young Egyptian men, who spoke to EFE, launched a female-only driver and passenger taxi application that aims to curb sexual harassment in Egypt.

Mostafa el-Kholy and Abdallah Hussein, who are both 26, founded Fyonka ("bow"), a platform similar to ride-hailing giant Uber, two months ago.