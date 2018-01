Milos Zeman (C) is covered by his security after a Femen activist burst into a polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

An activist from the feminist activist group Femen on Friday burst into a polling station in Prague topless when the President of the Czech Republic was set to cast his ballot in the first round of the presidential elections.

President Milos Zeman, slated as favorite to win the election, was visibly surprised and perturbed at the incident, which forced him to leave the room for a few minutes before placing his vote in the ballot box.