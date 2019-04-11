An Academy Award-nominated Mexican actress said in an interview with EFE in this capital that she wants to use her meteoric rise to fame to fight for women's rights and urged people not to distort the definition of feminism.
Yalitza Aparicio, a best-actress nominee at the upcoming Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema for her role in the Oscar-winning film "Roma," said the term feminist arouses distrust in some sectors of society and lamented that women also erroneously associate it with "feminine superiority" and contempt for men.