Panama City, Panama, Nov. 19, 2018: Assisted reproduction treatments based on innovation and state-of-the-art technology are Panama Fertility's formula to help couples struggling to have children. EPA/EFE/Carlos Lemos

Assisted reproduction treatments based on innovation and state-of-the-art technology are Panama Fertility's formula to help couples struggling to have children.

The World Health Organization has identified the inability of couples to become parents after a year or more of unprotected sex as a disorder, one that the professionals at Panama Fertility have been treating successfully for more than 30 years.