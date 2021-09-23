Entrepreneurs victims of the Colombian conflict gather during the Emprende Paz Festival in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Gladys Acevedo (L) and Delsa Vanegas of the Color and Hope for Our Heroes Foundation participate in the Emprende Paz Festival in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

An indigenous Katio shows his handicrafts during the Emprende Paz Festival in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Blanca Nubia Diaz, who lost her daughter Irina del Carmen Villero Diaz at the hands of the paramilitaries in 2001, weaves in memory of her daughter and participates in the Emprende Paz Festival in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

An indigenous Katio shows her handicrafts during the Emprende Paz Festival in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Victims of Colombia’s armed conflict and former FARC guerrillas took to the central Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá on Wednesday armed with beer and food, clothing and handicrafts to sell, almost five years after the signing of the peace agreement.

Blanca Nubia Díaz, one of the 70 entrepreneurs participating in the first Emprende Paz (Embark on Peace) Festival, seeks justice for her daughter Irina del Carmen Villero Díaz, who she says was lost at the hands of paramilitaries in May 2001 in a rural area in the municipality of Albania, in the Caribbean department of La Guajira.