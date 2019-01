A woman walks with a child next to snowmen at the Songhua River during the annual International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People walk next to snowmen at the Songhua River during the annual International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China's northern Heilongjiang province, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A participant swims in the freezing water of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A participant prepares to swim in the freezing water of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Participants jump into the freezing water of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Participants after swimming in the freezing water of the Songhua River during a winter swimming competition at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Surrounded by spectators in thick coats, scarves and gloves, about 600 people took part in an icy swim competition on Saturday in Harbin, China, during the world’s largest ice and snow festival.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is one of China’s most popular tourist attractions in the northern city during winter months.