A man in medieval costume attends the historical festival 'Times and Epochs' in Moscow, Russia' 10 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian people in medieval costume attend the historical festival 'Times and Epochs' in Moscow, Russia' 10 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Participants of the historical festival 'Times and Epochs' introduce viewers to the hard everyday life of the Soviet soldiers during the war in Afghanistan (1979-1989) in Moscow, Russia, 11 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Participants of the historical festival 'Times and Epochs' introduce viewers to the hard everyday life of the Soviet soldiers during the war in Afghanistan (1979-1989) in Moscow, Russia, 11 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

History has been brought to life at a reconstruction festival in Moscow which has transformed the bustling Russian capital with ancient stories from 15 countries and 27 time periods.

The event “Times and epochs” is seeking to slow down the hectic pace of modern life in the city, head coordinator Vasili Tarzhíkov said on Tuesday.