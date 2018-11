Workers begin to decorate the Christmas tree in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Parizer Platz in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Workers begin to decorate the Christmas tree in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Parizer Platz in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A heart shaped sign reading 'Happy Holiday' (Frohes Fest) is seen in a Christmas market in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Christmas decorations are seen for sale in a Christmas market in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Workers begin to decorate a Christmas tree in front of the German chancellery at the Paul Loebe Haus of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Workers begin to decorate the Christmas tree in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Parizer Platz in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German cities were getting ready for festivities with Christmas paraphernalia on show in markets, town centers and government buildings around the country.

With Christmas less than a month away, Germany was in full festive spirit as traditional Christmas markets replete with beautiful decorations, seasonal food and gifts opened their gates in Frankfurt.