Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the oldest son of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, presents two books during the international book fair in Havana, Cuba, 12 February 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The Vice-President of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart (C) during the Committee of Plenipotentiaries of the Governments of the JINR Member States in Krakow, Poland, 21 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JACEK BEDNARCZYK

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the first-born son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro, died on Thursday in Havana at the age of 69, apparently by suicide, the state television of the island announced.

Castro Diaz-Balart, the only son born from Fidel Castro's first marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart, who was popularly known as "Fidelito" on the island, had been in a "deep depressive state" for several months, according to the same source.