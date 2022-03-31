Doha (Qatar), 31/03/2022.- FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to the media during the closing press conference of the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, Qatar, 31 March 2022. (Catar) EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Doha (Qatar), 31/03/2022.- FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to the media during the closing press conference of the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, Qatar, 31 March 2022. (Catar) EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL