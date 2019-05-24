With their calloused feet testifying to a lifetime of traversing rock-strewn mountain paths, Corita and Jesus Fortunato are familiar with every corner of a lush valley straddling the river Kaliwa, in the Philippines’ Sierra Madre mountain range, where they have lived since they were born – although they don’t exactly know when that happened.
Their best guess is that they are both older than 80 and have probably been married for over 60 years. What they do know for certain is that they belong to the Dumagat, an indigenous Filipino ethnic group that holds the ancestral rights to the lands they have inhabited for centuries.