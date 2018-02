A Filipino police officer and his bride are showered in rose petals and confetti after a mass wedding ceremony at the St. Joseph Church at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino police officer and his fiance (C) use a smartphone to document their mass wedding ceremony at the St. Joseph Church at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino police officer (c) straightens out the gown of a fellow officer's fiance (L) as they prepare for a mass wedding ceremony at the St. Joseph Church at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino police officer and his fiance arrive at a mass wedding ceremony at the St. Joseph Church at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Nineteen Philippines National Police officers and their fiancees tied the knot on Tuesday at a mass wedding ceremony sponsored by the Philippines Chief of Police, Ronald dela Rosa.

The ceremony, which took place at Saint Joseph Church at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City, was part of celebrations marking the 27th anniversary of the founding of the PNP.