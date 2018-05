Philippine wooden boats 'Lahing Maharlika' (R) and 'Samang Tawi-Tawi' (L) of the 'Balangay' expedition arrive at the Manila Yacht Club in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine wooden boats 'Lahing Maharlika' (L) and 'Samang Tawi-Tawi' (R) of the 'Balangay' expedition arrive at the Manila Yacht Club in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos (R) salutes an officer from the Philippine Coast Guard during the arrival of the 'Balangay' expedition at the Manila Yacht Club in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine wooden boat 'Samang Tawi-Tawi' (L) of the 'Balangay' expedition arrives at the Manila Yacht Club in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine wooden boat 'Sultan Sin Sulu' of the 'Balangay' expedition arrives at the Manila Yacht Club in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Well-wishers on Tuesday greeted the arrival of the 'Balangay' traditional wooden boat expedition as its three ships arrived in Manila following a 22-day journey from Xiamen, China.

After the boats sailed into the Manila Yacht Club marina, former Philippine president Fidel Ramos met the sailors and saluted an officer from the Philippine Coast Guard, an efe-epa journalist reports.