Roman Catholics come out with ash markings on their forehead to mark Ash Wednesday after holy mass at the St. Peter Church in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Love was in the air Wednesday for many Filipinos on Valentine's Day, but it was also a reflective time as people flocked to Catholic churches to mark the first day of Lent.

On Ash Wednesday in Quezon City in northeastern Metro Manila, thousands of people attended hourly masses in the St. Peter's Shrine of Leaders church, an epa journalist reports.