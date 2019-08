A still provided by production company Sin Fronteras Estudios from "Cafe con Sabor a mi Tierra," a film directed by Carlos Membreño that delves into the hardships of coffee growing in Honduras. EPA-EFE/Sin Fronteras Estudios

Carlos Membreño's family had always made a living from coffee growing, but a devastating crop disease caused by an orange, powdery fungus forced them to make the switch to cattle-raising and corn farming.

Those personal ties to the industry led Membreño, a filmmaker and screenwriter rather than a farmer, to pay homage to Honduran coffee producers in "Cafe con Sabor a mi Tierra," a newly released film shot at six locations in Honduras, as well as in Bremen, Germany, and Tortosa, Spain.