Paraguay's Film Showcase opened Wednesday with a celluloid reel exhibition that shines a light on life in the South American country of the 1920s and on.

Stills showing the aftermath of the cyclone that pounded the city of Encarnacion in 1924 and a demonstration in Asuncion against the Bolivian occupation of the Chaco region in 1928 are among the assortment of cinematic treasures on display at the Ignacio Nuñez Soler Visual Arts Center.