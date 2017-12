The Peruvian immigrant to Chile, Leonor Villena, seen in this photo of Dec. 29, 2017, is one of the increasing number of foreigners who have come to this Southern Cone country looking for a better life, some of whom died when a tenement burned down on Friday, affecting 12 families. EFE-EPA/Mario Ruiz

A fire that broke out in a poor neighborhood of the Chilean capital brought to light once again the dangers and subhuman, overcrowded conditions endured by thousands of immigrant families looking for a better life.

The accident that occurred in the early hours last Friday in a tenement in downtown Santiago affected 12 families, both Chilean and foreigners, whose homes burned down and whose belongings were destroyed.