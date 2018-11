A woman looks at 'The Introspection,' an oil on canvas work by Thai artist Natee Utarit as part of the Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman takes a picture of 'Happy Happy Project: Breathing Flower' by South Korean artist Choi Jeong Hwa is on display on display outside a construction site as part of the Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

'Happy Happy Project: Love Me Pig' by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa is on display during the Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

People look at 'Your Dog,' a work of art by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara outside a construction site as part of the Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A tourist (R) takes photos of works of art next to 'Happy Happy Project: Love Me Pig' by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa on display during the Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A giant red breathing lotus flower, a huge white dog and a larger-than-life pink flying pig were all on display to the public on Wednesday as part of the first Bangkok Art Biennale.

Seventy-five artists from 33 countries are showing work dotted across 20 venues around the Thai capital including temples, riverside buildings, malls, hotels, galleries and outdoor spaces.