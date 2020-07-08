The first hotel dedicated to esports opened its doors in the Japanese city of Osaka this month.
First hotel dedicated to esports opens in Osaka
E-Zone hotel, a hotel dedicated to E-sports in Osaka, Japan, 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA
A hotel employee wearing a face mask plays video games as a demonstration at E-Zone hotel in Osaka, Japan, 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA
A hotel employee wearing a face mask plays video games as a demonstration at E-Zone hotel in Osaka, Japan, 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA
A hotel employee wearing a face mask sits in front of a computer as a demonstration next to beds in a guest room at E-Zone hotel in Osaka, Japan, 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA
