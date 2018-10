People take photos with flower decorations under the heavy rain during the opening of 70th The Netherlands-Myanmar Yangon Flower Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Yangon Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein (C) speaks to the media during the opening of 70th The Netherlands-Myanmar Yangon Flower Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Frederik Heijink (C), Agricultural Counsellor of the Netherlands, speaks to the media during the opening of 70th The Netherlands-Myanmar Yangon Flower Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People take a selfie with flower decorations during the opening of 70th The Netherlands-Myanmar Yangon Flower Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Workers set up a Myanmar traditional Thu Nge Daw dancer made of flowers during the opening of 70th The Netherlands-Myanmar Yangon Flower Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The first Netherlands-Myanmar Flower Parade opened on Tuesday in rainy Yangon to celebrate 70 years of friendship between the countries.

Floats were driven in a procession with floral representations of traditional Myanmar dancers and shoes and Dutch tulips and windmills on the back, while people posed for selfies alongside them.