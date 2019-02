Jaciana Melquiades owner of the doll store "Era uma vez o mundo" holding a doll in the first black doll shop in Brazil on Feb 19, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayão

Jaciana Melquiades owner of the doll store "Era uma vez o mundo" holding a doll in the first black doll shop in Brazil on Feb 19, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayão

Jaciana Melquiades owner of the doll store "Era uma vez o mundo" posing next to the doll "Dandara" in the first black doll shop in Brazil on Feb 19, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayão

Brazil, a country whose population is more than 50 percent black and mixed race, and which has problems with racism, now boasts its first shop exclusively selling black dolls to promote diversity and educate the public.

The goal of the store is to strive for social transformation using a toy as emblematic and traditional as a doll and drawing on black history.