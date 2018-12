Miss Spain, Angela Ponce walks on stage in her evening gowns during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant whith the final to be held in Bangkok on 17 December. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain Angela Ponce walks in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain, Angela Ponce (L) and Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green (R) walk on stage in her evening gowns during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant whith the final to be held in Bangkok on 17 December. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman who take part in the international beauty contest, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Angela Ponce, from Spain, the first transsexual to participate in a Miss Universe contest, was eliminated in the first round of the final competition in Bangkok on Monday.

Ponce, an activist for LGBT rights, had a video dedicated by the organization which was showing her steps through the competition in which she appeared crying but determined to make the world change.