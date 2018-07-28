Farmers and fishermen of the Fukushima area of Japan continued to struggle on Saturday to persuade consumers that their products were not polluted with dangerous radioactivity due explosions that shattered reactors within a nearby nuclear power station but expressed hope that with time and patience they could overcome the challenge.

A magnitude nine earthquake on Mar. 11, 2011 and an ensuing tsunami, which brought 15-meter high waves crashing onto the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear station, caused many of the reactors within to suffer uncontrolled fusions and leaks.