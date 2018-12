Shrimp fishermen return to the beach with their nets during low tide in De Panne, Belgium, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A shrimp fishermen shows a shrimp from his catch during low tide in De Panne, Belgium, Dec, 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A small seaside town on the North Sea coast of Belgium boasting the widest beach in the country makes for a perfect environment for shrimping at low tied, as documented by an EPA-EFE photojournalist.

The quaint Belgium town of De Panne, a holiday hot-spot and originally a fishing town, offers locals and tourists alike a wealth of coastal activities to take in the breath-taking views of the sea.