An Acehnese man faces a public caning as punishment for relations without marriage in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Mar.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Acehnese woman faces public caning as punishment for relations without marriage in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Mar.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Sharia executor or 'algojo' punishes a sharia violator in public for relations without marriage in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Mar.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Five unmarried couples were on Wednesday flogged publicly in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province, the only part of the world's largest Muslim-majority country that practices sharia or strict Islamic law.

The whipping was carried out at a platform outside a mosque in the Tengku Abdurrahman street in provincial capital Banda Aceh, an efe-epa photojournalist reported from the scene.