Members of a labor rights organization pay tribute in front of the Rana Plaza building site during a memorial ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the collapse of the nine-story building on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A family member of a deceased garment worker holds a photo of a loved one in front of the Rana Plaza building site during a memorial ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the collapse of the nine-story building on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Tajul Islam still cannot believe his luck in surviving the collapse of Bangladesh's Rana Plaza textile complex on Apr. 24, 2013, which left around 1,130 people dead and 2,500 injured. But years after the tragedy he is plagued by psychological scars and the nightmare of unemployment.

Five years ago Tuesday, the nine floors of the building that housed five textile factories supplying 30 international clothing brands collapsed. Islam, along with seven others, remained trapped under the debris of the third floor where Phantom Apparels was located.