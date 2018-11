A group of dancers participate in the flashmob that unites several dance companies, in the framework of the 26th International Ballet Festival, in one of the streets of Havana, Cuba, 4 November 2018. EPA- EFE/Yander Zamora

A group of dancers participate in the flashmob that unites several dance companies, in the framework of the 26th International Ballet Festival, in one of the streets of Havana, Cuba, 4 November 2018. EPA- EFE/Yander Zamora

A group of dancers participate in the flashmob that unites several dance companies, in the framework of the 26th International Ballet Festival, in one of the streets of Havana, Cuba, 4 November 2018. EPA- EFE/Yander Zamora

A flamenco flashmob filled the heart of the Cuban capital over the weekend, thanks to Spain's Antonio Gades Foundation, which took this traditional dance form into the streets of the city that the famous dancer loved and the country he called "his life's port."

About 200 people gathered Sunday between two iconic Havana landmarks, the Gran Teatro and the Capitol, to dance the "Fuego," a dance that Gades made famous on stages around the world.