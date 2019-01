Thai villagers evacuate as high waves are seen in the background during heavy downpours caused by tropical storm Pabuk at a village in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

A Thai Buddhist monk wades through a flooded street caused by tropical storm Pabuk at Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

A view of collapsed electricity posts caused by tropical storm Pabuk along a main street at Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan. 4,2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

A view of debris on a road and a house (back) partially submerged in floodwaters caused by tropical storm Pabuk at a village in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER THAILAND OUT

Powerful storm Pabuk lost its momentum on Saturday, allowing the resumption of ferry and air transport services in southern Thailand.

The powerful storm struck the south of the country on Friday, disrupting transport services in the region and causing destruction.