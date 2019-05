A performer stands on a pole during a lion dance, part of the Siu Pik parade, on the outlying island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong, China, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A drummer performs during a lion dance, part of the Siu Pik parade, on the outlying island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong, China, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A young boy stands on a float during the Siu Pik parade on the outlying island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong, China, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A young girl stands on a float during the Siu Pik parade on the outlying island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong, China, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Papier mache costumes of Chinese deities, a bun-snatching competition and a parade of "floating" children are just some of the colorful and curious traditions revelers enjoy at an annual Bun Festival on the Cheung Chau island of Hong Kong.

What began as a ritual the local fishing community would take part in to ward off pirates has quickly become a tourist magnate that sees tens of thousands of people flock to the island to enjoy the Taoist ceremony.