(Left to right) The director of the Miami International Airport (MIA), Lester Sola; the president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company, Eric Silagy, and the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Giménez, pose for a photo during the inauguration of a floating solar park in Miami, Florida, on 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/Ana Mengotti

The first floating solar park in Miami-Dade County, a 160-kilowatt, 402-panel facility, was inaugurated on Tuesday on a lake near the Miami International Airport.

The park, which covers an area of 2,000 sq. meters (21,500 sq. feet) and was installed in just a week, will serve as a pilot for future plans to use the county's abundant lakes and lagoons for the production of clean energy, said Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who presided over the inauguration ceremony along with Florida Power & Light Co. President and CEO Eric Silagy and the MIA's director, Lester Sola.