A carnival floats depicting former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is presented by the Mainz Carnival Association during a media preview, in Mainz, Germany, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A carnival float depicting German Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), is presented by the Mainz Carnival Association during a media preview, in Mainz, Germany, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A carnival float depicting US President Donald J. Trump is presented by the Mainz Carnival Association during a media preview, in Mainz, Germany, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A carnival float depicting North Korea President Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) with atomic device is presented by the Mainz Carnival Association during a media preview, in Mainz, Germany, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Carnival floats featuring effigies of famous political personalities were presented to the media on Tuesday as the western German city of Mainz geared up for its upcoming carnival celebrations, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist.

As per tradition, the floats to be paraded though the city streets from 11.11 am on the dot on Feb. 12 on the occasion of "Rosenmontag," or Rose Monday, would poke fun at political figures from Germany and beyond.