The city of St. Augustine, Florida, will commemorate the Day of the Dead with a series of events with a marked Hispanic flavor including parades like the ones that are held each year in Mexico.

Starting Oct. 27, the Florida Living History non-profit - together with the association to preserve the Tolomato Cemetery - will organize a number of events with an eye toward transforming the Day of the Dead into one of the most attractive features of the oldest city in the United States.