Photo taken May 24, 2019, showing the front of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, in Boca Raton, Florida. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

Photo taken May 24, 2019, showing the work "Foot" by Michael Zansky at the "Beyond the Cape: Comics and Contemporary Art" exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, in Boca Raton, Florida. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

Photo taken May 24, 2019, of the work "Manuscript" by US artist Chitra Ganesh at the "Beyond the Cape: Comics and Contemporary Art" exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, in Boca Raton, Florida. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

Photo taken May 24, 2019, of Irvin Lippman, the executive director of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, posing for EFE at the museum's "Beyond the Cape: Comics and Contemporary Art" exhibition. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

"Raje," an anti-heroine who fights against racial and gender stereotypes, is the only superhero one can encounter at the "Beyond the Cape" exhibition, which shows the influence of comics on contemporary art.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art - 66 km (38 mi.) north of Miami - is daring to go "beyond the cape" of superheroes with an exposition of more than 80 works by 40 artists inspired by comics and graphic novels and focusing on burning social issues.