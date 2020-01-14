The founder and CEO of The Sink or Swim Project, American activist Delaney Reynolds, raises her arm to show how high seas could rise above current levels due to climate change during an interview with Efe on 13 January 2020 at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Ana Mengotti

The founder and CEO of The Sink or Swim Project, American activist Delaney Reynolds, poses for a photo during an interview with Efe on 13 January 2020 at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Ana Mengotti

Delaney Reynolds, a 20-year-old American who is an admirer of world-famous Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg and is currently suing Florida's Republican governor for not diversifying the state's energy matrix away from fossil fuels, said she does not believe a word uttered by those who deny that climate change is occurring.

"I don't think that they don't believe. I don't think it's possible," Reynolds said in an interview with Efe at the University of Miami, where she is studying marine science to better understand what is happening and contribute to efforts to solve the problem.