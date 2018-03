Visitors have a meeting with a exhibitor showcasing health supplements at the Brazilian pavilion during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A barista is seen at the Costa Rica pavilion during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

People gather at the Honduras pavilion during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A general view of the Argentinian pavilion during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A visitor looks at a exhibitor cutting a slice of cured ham at the Spanish pavilion during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Cantarelli cheese is seen during the 43rd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2017) at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Latin America is looking to enter the Japanese market with its "superfoods" - products with high nutritional value such as Peruvian quinoa or Brazil's açaí - on display at Foodex 2018, the biggest food exhibition in Asia which kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The exhibition, expected to be visited by around 85,000 people until it closes on Friday, hosts 3,466 companies from 83 countries displaying their products in its 43rd edition, including dozens of businesses from 11 Latin American countries.