Ronalyn (top), head coach of the Philippines' Street Child World Cup team leads a training session in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Angela (2-R) scores past their team manager Roy Moore (R) during a training session in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Members of the Philippines Street Child World Cup team walk through a slum area to their dormitory after a training session in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Althea carries Ana on her back after a training session in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Ronalyn (R) tells her team to get some sleep before their afternoon training at their dormitory in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Regine (C) plays basketball against boys after a training session in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Angela (C-L), team captain of the Philippines hugs AJ (R), a member of the 2014 Philippine Street Child World Cup team before heading to the airport at the Fairplay For All Foundation in Payatas, Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

Rose Ann (L) has her shoe removed by her teammate after a training session in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06743215

The Philippines' girls Street Child World Cup soccer team Thursday prepared to return home after its 2-0 defeat to England the day before in Moscow in the third place playoff, bringing the players' SCWC run to an end.

While the team would have hoped to conclude their trip to Russia on a winning note, their results and performances at the tournament in Moscow have made the team managers, their supporters and well-wishers back home immensely proud.