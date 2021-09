An undated photo provided by White Sands National Park in New Mexico shows human footprints thought to date back 23,000 years. EFE / David Bustos / White Sands National Park / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT

Footprints found in New Mexico could be evidence of the earliest human presence on the American continent, 10,000 years earlier than previously believed, the University of Arizona said on Thursday.

Footprints found in White Sands National Park provide evidence of human activity in the Americas over 23,000 years ago. The findings were published in the Science journal.