In Finland you can find edible, wild, naturally growing food everywhere, from national parks and to green public urban areas — even people's backyards.
Chamomile, red clover, rosa rugosa and rosebay willowherb (fireweed) - dried to prolong their useability - are arranged in glass jars in Porvoo, Finland, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
Everyman's right in Finland grants everyone the right to pick mushrooms, berries, flowers and wild herbs from nature, such as these Cep mushrooms growing in a forest in Sulkava, Finland, 10 August 2020.EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
Preservation prolongs the useability of wild plants, such as rowanberries (L) and marinated spruce pistil flowers (R) preserved in glass jars and arranged in Porvoo, Finland, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
Glasses with conifer sticks and pine needles are arranged for an experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
Finnish chef Jyrki Tsutsunen offers a sweet topping in his hands to a guest to season a piece of barley bread, garnished with marinated red onions, browned butter, vendace roe and dry-cured egg yolk during an experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
Chef Tsutsunen (C) offers a sticky stick with ants to a guest of his experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
Finnish Chef Jyrki Tsutsunen holds wild pansy (Viola tricolor), a beautiful mild-tasting flower often used to garnish desserts and salads, that grows widely in Finnish parks and forests, in Helsinki, Finland, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
In Finland you can find edible, wild, naturally growing food everywhere, from national parks and to green public urban areas — even people's backyards.