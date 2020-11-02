Chamomile, red clover, rosa rugosa and rosebay willowherb (fireweed) - dried to prolong their useability - are arranged in glass jars in Porvoo, Finland, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Everyman's right in Finland grants everyone the right to pick mushrooms, berries, flowers and wild herbs from nature, such as these Cep mushrooms growing in a forest in Sulkava, Finland, 10 August 2020.EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Preservation prolongs the useability of wild plants, such as rowanberries (L) and marinated spruce pistil flowers (R) preserved in glass jars and arranged in Porvoo, Finland, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Glasses with conifer sticks and pine needles are arranged for an experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Finnish chef Jyrki Tsutsunen offers a sweet topping in his hands to a guest to season a piece of barley bread, garnished with marinated red onions, browned butter, vendace roe and dry-cured egg yolk during an experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Chef Tsutsunen (C) offers a sticky stick with ants to a guest of his experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT