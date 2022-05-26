Ewan McGregor’s announcement that he would reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi during a Disney event back in 2019 was met with rapturous cheers from the audience that, three years down the line, is in luck as the Jedi master is poised to return to screens on Friday.
Force is strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi series, as Ewan McGregor revisits role
A handout image shows Ewan McGregor in character for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. EFE/ Matt Kennedy Lucas Film
