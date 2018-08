(FILE) Yoshi Yanome from Spain arranges his sushi during the Global Sushi Challenge 2015 Grand Final in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Eight chefs from around the world were hard at work in Japanese kitchens on Wednesday thanks to a program that enables them to learn first-hand all the secrets, techniques and flavors of Japanese cuisine.

It's all about "absorbing like a sponge" all that one can learn from Japanese cuisine and take the knowledge acquired back to one's own country, Mexican chef Gabriel Narvaez tells EFE.