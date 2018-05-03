The bone remains of the pre-Hispanic indigenous dwellers of Gran Canaria, a Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean, are starting to tell a story that was previously unknown to forensic science: one of a society marked by widespread violence that frequently targeted children, as seen in images released by EFE on Thursday.
Researchers from the local Museo Canario ("Canarian Museum") have been working for years on a project that seeks to examine, using medical criteria, a huge array of skulls from its collection that were unearthed at several archaeological sites from before the 15th-century Castilian conquest.