Image of a skull showing signs of violence belonging to an indigenous child from the Canary Islands, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, released on May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA

Image of four skulls showing signs of violence belonging to indigenous children from the Canary Islands, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, released on May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA

Image of Teresa Delgado, a curator at the Museo Canario, and University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria archaeologist Javier Velasco holding up two skulls examined in their study of indigenous Canary islanders, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, released on May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA

The bone remains of the pre-Hispanic indigenous dwellers of Gran Canaria, a Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean, are starting to tell a story that was previously unknown to forensic science: one of a society marked by widespread violence that frequently targeted children, as seen in images released by EFE on Thursday.

Researchers from the local Museo Canario ("Canarian Museum") have been working for years on a project that seeks to examine, using medical criteria, a huge array of skulls from its collection that were unearthed at several archaeological sites from before the 15th-century Castilian conquest.