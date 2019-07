Former Argentine President Fernando de la Rua speaks during a conference in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 25, 2017. The former head of state, who governed Argentina from 1999 to 2001, died on July 9, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Giorgio Viera

Former Argentine President Fernando de la Rua died on Tuesday in Buenos Aires, a few hours after being hospitalized, President Mauricio Macri said. He was 81.

"I am saddened by the death of ex-President Fernando de la Rua. His commitment to democracy deserves the recognition of all Argentines. We are with his family at this time," Macri said in a Twitter post.