Hokutoumi Nobuyoshi (L) former sumo wrestler, watches a training session of his wrestlers at the Hakkaku stable in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER ATTENTION

Former wrestler Hokutoumi Nobuyoshi, hand on chin, leaned back in an office armchair to weigh up the form of his stable of sumo professionals on Friday as they went through their paces during a practice session at the Hakkaku stable in Tokyo.

As one of sumo's yokozuna, the highest rank in the sport, Hokutoumi won eight top division titles during his storied career.