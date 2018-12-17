Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2018 in Caldono, Colombia, showing people graduating from an agricultural training program designed to help reintegrate former FARC guerrillas into society. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

In Colombia's Cauca province, the heart of the territory formerly controlled by the FARC guerrillas, a group of 120 ex-rebels and members of the Nasa indigenous community graduated from their agricultural training program as part of their reintegration into civil society.

The dozens of former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have finished their training at the Los Monos Training and Reincorporation Territorial Space (ETCR), in the village of Santa Rosa, some four hours' travel from the closest city: Cali.