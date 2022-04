Victor Hugo Sanchez, a representative of the civil association "La Esperanza," poses for a photo during an interview with Efe on 25 April 2022 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. EFE/Luis Torres

Jose Luis Hernandez, who worked for years at a bar in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that catered to German soliders stationed across the border in the United States during the Cold War, is interviewed on 25 April 2022 by Efe at that former nightspot, which now is a shelter for recovering addicts and migrants known as La Esperanza. EFE/ Luis Torres

A former bar in this northern Mexican border city that catered to German soldiers stationed across the Rio Grande in the US now serves as a shelter that welcomes both deported migrants and people suffering from addiction.

"I was deported because of addiction problems and was living out on the street. I was sleeping on cardboard," Fidencio Ramos, one of the residents of the Esperanza (Hope) shelter, a building that for decades housed the Deutscher Club Rainer Palast, told Efe on Wednesday.