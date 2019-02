File photo of Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres from Puerto Rico on Nov. 8, 2007 at the Latin Grammy in Las Vegas, USA. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Dayanara Torres, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1993, said in a social media post that she was diagnosed with skin cancer and was recovering from a second procedure on the back of her knee as she waits a treatment plan.

The 44-year-old Puerto Rican beauty queen, who was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004, said in a post on her official Instagram account on Monday that the cancer originated in a mole that suddenly appeared and she had never paid attention to.