Venezuela's Alicia Machado, winner of the Miss Universe Competition in 1996, said that she herself was a victim of now-US President Donald Trump, whom she called a hater and who, she said, has caused immense damage in his country.

After nine years without setting foot in the Caribbean country, the former beauty queen told the Venezuelan press in Caracas about her controversial relationship with the Republican magnate who owned the Miss Universe pageant when she took the title.