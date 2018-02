US Former First Lady Michelle Obama (L), with painter Amy Sherald (R), participate in the unveiling of her official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Former US President Barack Obama (R), with painter Kehinde Wiley (L), participates in the unveiling of his official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Former US President Barack Obama (2-L), former First Lady Michelle Obama (2-R), painter Kehinde Wiley (L) and painter Amy Sherald (R) participate in the unveiling of the Obamas official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Former President Barack Obama described as "pretty sharp" his colorful portrait by painter Kehinde Wiley, unveiled Monday at the National Portrait Gallery, where it will join the likenesses of his 43 predecessors in the White House.

At the same ceremony, a portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, painted by Amy Sherald was unveiled.